Common sense and compassion needed for rental regulations
Thursday, 16 September 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“ACT is calling on the Government to issue exemptions
and extensions for any landlord caught out by Alert Level
changes when it comes to complying by the new standards,”
says ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van
Velden.
“Alert Level 4 means that tradespeople have
been unable to carry out work that was required for the
so-called “Healthy Homes Standards” and there will now
be massive backlogs.
“The Government said that all
private rentals must comply within 90 days of any new or
renewed tenancy after 1 July 2021.
“This simply
won’t be possible for some landlords now and it’s
through no fault of their own.
“Auckland has now
been at Alert Level 4 for over a month. Landlords have lost
a month, and it could be longer.
“The Government’s
guidelines for Alert Level 4 building, construction, and
maintenance says work can only be completed if it meets
criteria such as to address immediate risk to health and
safety or is required for nationally important
infrastructure.
“The Government needs to do the kind
thing and show common
sense.”
