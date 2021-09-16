How about we spend the COVID Fund on COVID this time?
Thursday, 16 September 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party is calling on Finance Minister Grant
Robertson to spend the $7 billion he’s topped up the COVID
Fund with on COVID related issues,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“This might seem like a novel idea to
Robertson… but it’s one that most taxpayers would agree
with.
“COVID related spending would include things like
the wage subsidy and Resurgence Payment.
“It would not
include things like cameras on fishing boats, the Te Papa
Spirit Collection and the ballet.
“This money comes from
taxpayers and it needs to be paid back. Businesses who have
been forced to shut and are operating under restricted
conditions are crying out for support.
“It’s time for
Robertson to get his priorities
straight.”
