Open letter calling for ACC to cover all birth injuries and trauma reaches 10,000 signatures
Thursday, 16 September 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: Green Party
In less than 12 hours, more than 10,000 people have signed
on the Green
Party’s open letter asking for ACC to cover all birth
injuries and trauma.
“This is a phenomenal
show of support for mothers, parents and babies who are
suffering due to traumatic births and birth injuries,”
says Green spokesperson for ACC Jan
Logie.
“We hope Minister Sepuloni sees this
as the push she needs to ensure ACC covers all pain and
suffering, and not just grade 3 and 4 perineal
tears.
“We understand the Government will
be making an announcement in before the end of the month
about birth injuries, and it couldn’t come
sooner.
“Hundreds of people have shared
their personal stories of pain with us after signing the
letter. The need is there. All new parents deserve
support.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 16/9: 996 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered
13 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 445 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots
A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>