Transmission blackspots will create emergency blackspots
Monday, 20 September 2021, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government must explain exactly what it will do to sort
out Transmission Gully’s transmission problems before the
expressway opens, says National’s Transport spokesperson
David Bennett.
“Transmission Gully is the most expensive
roading project this Government is responsible for at the
moment but Transport Minister Michael Wood clearly isn’t
across crucial details.
“Serious communications issues
for essential service providers and users of the road
compromise the safety and security of everyone who will
travel along the expressway.
“Why didn’t the Minister
have a handle on this earlier? He must surely have been
aware of this for some time.
“However, in the
compensation agreement of 2020 the Minister did not require
these services to be provided. In recent negotiations with
contractors it wasn’t an issue for the him.
“Now,
through the Minister’s stalling and lack of attention to
critical detail, this crucial infrastructure is already
lacking.
“What does Minister Wood propose to do, and
will a proper solution be in place before Transmission Gully
opens?
“Or is he happy to go ahead and have significant
communications blackspots that will put road users in
danger?
“It’s symptomatic of a Government that’s all
talk and has no attention to
detail.”
