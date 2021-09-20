Government Strategy Rudderless
Monday, 20 September 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Everything Jacinda Ardern based today’s decision on
was true two weeks ago, the only thing that’s changed is
politics,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Two
weeks ago, there were about 20 cases each day, most new
cases were within households, but a few new cases popped up
to keep the outbreak burbling along.
“Very little
new transmission was through the workplace and a lot more
business could have been done than was allowed under Alert
Level 4.
“As ACT said last Monday, Alert Level 4 was
not working to contain Delta but destroying business made it
the worst of all worlds.
“The Government is now
accepting what ACT has been saying all along, it needs to
balance COVID with all aspects of New Zealanders wellbeing.
COVID is very important but it is not the only challenge to
New Zealanders wellbeing and for more and more people it’s
not the most urgent either.
“We just spent an extra
week at Level 4 for no reason at all by the Government’s
own admission.
“Now, it’s totally unclear what the
future holds because the next decision will be as logical as
the last.
“The only new thing today was Jacinda
Ardern’s new triumph of spin terminology “transmission
to secondary households”… also known as community
transmission.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 19/9: 1,071 Overall Cases, MIQ worker update, Whakatīwai cases
22 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today alongside new cases in the north. 677 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside all 17 of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots
A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>