Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wage subsidy problems must be sorted

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Further reports of confusion about whether businesses are entitled to the wage-subsidy at alert level two shows the Government must urgently improve the scheme, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“Government MPs have sent mixed messages about whether firms are eligible for the wage subsidy at Alert Level 2, as recent remarks by Julie White, the Chief of Executive of Hospitality New Zealand, in the media show.

“On the one hand Labour MP Ginny Anderson made a deliberate public broadcast in Parliament last week to say all businesses in regions at Alert Level 2 were eligible to receive the wage subsidy.

“Ms Anderson’s remarks were not caveated by any statement about the need to connect the revenue drop to regions at Alert Level 3 or 4.

“Whereas Finance Minister Grant Robertson has clearly caught some businesses unaware by stating the revenue drop has to be directly connected to Auckland being at Level 3 or 4.

“National has also received reports of Government departments providing different advice on this issue.

“This is yet another botch up about the wage subsidy scheme at a time when Kiwi businesses and their employees are under stress.

“The Government decided to add new requirements to the wage subsidy process. It was incumbent on the Government to make sure its systems and communications were prepared for these new requirements.

“The fact that even Labour MPs cannot communicate full and accurate information about the wage subsidy scheme shows they had not prepared properly for another outbreak of Covid-19.

“Minister Robertson and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni are still to respond to my letter requesting the deadline for the first round of wage subsidies to be extended.

“People should not miss out on wages because of this Government’s incompetence. Given the long-list of botch ups businesses have endured, the least the Government can do is show some leniency.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Ardern: Auckland To Move To Level 3


Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 