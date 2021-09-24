Parliament

Upper Hauraki To Move To Alert Level 2

Friday, 24 September 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Upper Hauraki will move to Alert Level 2 from 11:59pm tomorrow, 25 September, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today.

After positive cases were detected in the Upper Hauraki area on Sunday, extra Alert Level restrictions were put in place to immediately prevent any wider transmission of the virus.

“We’ve seen an incredible response from the community to this situation, with people getting tested, following the health advice and sticking to the higher Alert Level requirements,” Chris Hipkins said.

“More than 1,000 tests have been undertaken in the immediate area since Monday, with the only positive results being from the original household.

“All close contacts from the Mangitangi School exposure event including staff and students have been tested, with all tests returning negative.

“Widespread wastewater testing in Maramarua, Meremere, Ngatea, Paeroa and Waitakaruru this week has produced no unexpected detections.”

The public health assessment is that it is now safe for Upper Hauraki to move to Alert Level 2 with the rest of New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at Alert Level 3.

Key health measures remain in place at Alert Level 2 including wearing a face covering where required, scanning and keeping a record of visits and travel, and keeping up physical distancing and good hygiene practices like handwashing.

At Alert Level 2, you can go to work, and all businesses and services can open but must follow public health rules. These include physical distancing, some workers wearing face coverings, and displaying the NZ COVID Tracer QR code.

Early learning services, schools, kura and tertiary education facilities can open.

“It’s important for people to stay vigilant and keep monitoring themselves and their whānau for any symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should get tested as soon as possible,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Getting vaccinated is also crucial as it is one of the most important and effective tools we have for stopping the spread of Delta.”

Testing sites and vaccination sites are available at the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/.

The Section 70 Direction applying to people who departed the Upper Hauraki area before 7:30pm on 20 September was lifted yesterday.

Auckland remains at Alert Level 3, with all settings currently in place to be reviewed on Monday 4 October.

