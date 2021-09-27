Kiwis Overwhelmingly Oppose Three Waters Plan
Monday, 27 September 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
In just over two days almost 25,000 New Zealanders signed
National’s petition to stop the Three Waters asset grab,
reflecting the growing public opposition to Labour’s
plans, National’s Local Government spokesperson
Christopher Luxon says.
“Kiwis are making it clear
they don’t support Labour’s centralisation and control
agenda.
“The Government’s model of four water
entities would strip control from communities and erode
local democracy, putting ratepayer accountability at arm’s
length.
“The significant and immediate response to
our
petition shows New Zealanders won’t accept the brazen
theft of water assets they’ve paid for decades to
own.
“We agree that every New Zealander deserves
clean, safe water. But Labour’s deeply flawed entity model
is not the way to get there.
“The Government looks
set to ram through their plan at any cost – including
making the reforms compulsory for councils, if that’s what
it takes.
“National is calling on all Kiwis to sign
and share our petition, demand the debate on Three Waters,
and tell the Government they can’t force their asset grab
on New Zealand.”
