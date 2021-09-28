Parliament

Three New Appointments To Māori Land Court Bench

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson announced today the appointment of Te Kani Williams, Aidan Warren and Rachel Mullins as Judges of the Māori Land Court.

Willie Jackson said the three appointees are respected lawyers in their areas of private practice, the legal profession and in their community.

“The Māori Land Court continues to play a fundamental role supporting whānau to thrive by enabling them to connect with, use and manage their whenua. All three new Judges will make valuable contributions to the knowledge and leadership of the current bench,” Willie Jackson said.

“Mr Williams (Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Te Aupōuri, Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai ki Torere, and Ngāti Maniapoto) will preside as Judge of the Māori Land Court for Te Tai Tokerau District. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a legal practitioner and was a director of Wackrow, Williams and Davies Limited. Mr Williams’ expertise spans Commercial, Civil litigation, small to medium business work, Family, Māori Legal issues and Te Tiriti work.

“Mr Warren (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāi Tahu) is appointed to preside as Judge of the Māori Land Court for Te Waipounamu Districts. He was a director at McCaw Lewis and has more than 20 years’ experience in legal practice. Mr Warren is a skilled mediator and has significant experience in the Māori Land Court and Waitangi Tribunal.

“Ms Mullins (Ngāti Kahungunu and Kai Tahu) will replace Judge Patrick Savage upon the expiry of his warrant. She has 17 ½ years’ legal experience concentrated in Māori land law, including in the Māori Land Court, Māori Appellate Court and Waitangi Tribunal. As a current director of Whakamana Law and Consultancy, Ms Mullins also demonstrates the necessary leadership experience required in the role of Māori Land Court Judge,” Willie Jackson said.

Their appointments are effective from 30 September 2021.

E toru ngā whakatūranga hou ki te paepae o Te Kōti Whenua Māori

Nā te Minita Whanaketanga Māori, nā Willie Jackson i pānui i tēnei rā ngā whakatūranga o Te Kani Williams rātou ko Aidan Warren, ko Rachel Mullins hei Kaiwhakawā mō Te Kōti Whenua Māori.

Nā Willie Jackson i kī ko te tokotoru nei he rōia kauanuanu i roto i ā rātou mahi tūmataiti, umanga ture, i roto anō hoki i ō rātou hapori.

“E āwhinatia tonutia ana e Te Kōti Whenua Māori kia ngaruru ngā whānau mā te tūhono, mā te whakamahi, mā te whakahaere hoki i ō rātou whenua. Ko ngā Kaiwhakawā nei ka takoha nui ki te mātauranga, ki te hautūtanga o te paepae o nāianei,” tā Willie Jackson.

“Mā Mr Williams (Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Te Aupōuri, Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai ki Torere, Ngāti Maniapoto) e tū hei Kaiwhakawā o Te Kōti Whenua Māori. Koni atu i te 20 tau ia e rōia ana, ā, he Kaihautū o mua mō Wackrow, Williams me Davies Limited. Ko ngā wheakotanga o Williams e pā ana ki te Tauhokohoko, ki te Ture Tūmatanui, ki ngā mahi Iti ki te Waenga o te Pakihi, ki te Whānau, ki ngā take ture mō te Māori, ki te Tiriti anō hoki.

“Kua whakatūrangatia e Mr Warren (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu) hei Kaiwhakawā hoki mō Te Kōti Whenua Māori. He Kaihautū o mua ki McCaw Lewis, ā, nui atu i te 20 tau tana wheako i roto i ngā mahi o te ture. He mātanga a Warren hei pūkenga takawaenga, ā, he niho roa hoki ōna i roto i ngā mahi o Te Kōti Whenua Māori me te Taraipiunara o Waitangi.

Mā Ms Mullins (Ngāti Kahungunu, Kai Tahu) a Kaiwhakawā Patrick Savage e tū i te wā e pau ana tōna wārati. E 17.5 tau tana wheako ture e pā ana ki te ture whenua Māori; ko Te Kōti Whenua Māori tērā, ko Te Kōti Pīra Māori tērā, ko te Taraipiunara o Waitangi hoki tērā. He Kaihautū ia ki Whakamana Law me Consultancy, ā, kei a Mullins hoki te māiatanga ki te hāpai i te tūranga hei Kaiwhakawā mō Te Kōti Whenua Māori,” tā Willie Jackson.

Ka mana ā rātou tūranga atu i te 30 o Mahuru 2021.

