Government’s Own Tax Experts Hate Government’s Tax Policy

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 1:28 pm
The Government’s own tax experts say the Government’s tax deductibility policy will do little to stop exploding house prices and will drive rents up, says National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly.

“The Government’s interest deductibility policy, which comes into effect this Friday, is not just 11th hour policymaking, but Inland Revenue advised the Government against it.

“Inland Revenue strongly opposed any option to remove the ability to deduct interest and instead endorsed the status quo, saying additional taxes on rental housing are unlikely to be an effective way of boosting overall housing affordability.

“It also claimed the policy would put upward pressure on rents and could reduce the supply of new housing developments in the longer term.

“It estimates that 250,000 taxpayers will now have to face high compliance and administration costs, further eroding coherence of the tax system.

“The Government says the plan is to target speculators, but nothing could be further from the truth.

“In reality, this policy targets the ‘mum and dad’ landlords of the New Zealand, those who may only own one extra property. According to MBIE, this is 80 per cent of all landlords in the country.

“For the average property in Auckland, we estimate this will lead to an extra $7,600 on the end-of-year tax bill per property which, for many, may mean they lose money on their rental.

“This figure does not even include the money that will have to be spent on accountants and lawyers who will need to help calculate the amount of tax owed.

“Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand have slated the policy, saying the measures do not accord with good public policy design.

“Government officials have advised that the Government’s housing tax policies – announced earlier this year – have had no dampening effect on house prices, but there was evidence of continued acceleration in rental price growth.

“This is another ill-conceived and rushed policy, with little real input from tax experts. As of Friday, every landlord will be paying this extra tax.

“If the Government’s policy is intended to force mum and dad landlords to put up rents or sell their retirement nest eggs, it’ll work really well. But, if it hasn’t already had an impact on house prices, then it’s not likely to any time soon.

“National will reverse this misguided change.”

Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


