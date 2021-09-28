Asia New Zealand Foundation Chair And Board Members Announced

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minita Take Aorere

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Dame Fran Wilde, DNZM, QSO, as the new Chair to the Board of the Asia New Zealand Foundation – Te Whītau Tūhono.

“Dame Fran Wilde has been a trustee since 2019 and I am confident that her experience and deep knowledge of New Zealand foreign policy will continue to be an asset to the Board,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“I would also like to acknowledge the leadership and service of outgoing Chair Hon John Luxton, CNZM, QSO, who will retire after leading the Board for six years.

“Under his leadership, John oversaw some significant developments at the Asia New Zealand foundation, including increased engagement with Te Ao Māori and the establishment of the Asia Media Centre. He also led a number of delegations to Asia and hosted many visitors from the region here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I would also like to express my appreciation for retiring deputy chair Simon Murdoch and trustee Raf Manji, whose term ended earlier in the year. Both have been assets to the Asia New Zealand Foundation and have increased its outreach,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Established by the New Zealand Government in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. It provides experiences and resources to help New Zealanders build their knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive in Asia.

Three new trustees have also been appointed to the Board:

Te Poa Karoro (Paul) Morgan, Ngāti Rārua, Te Ātiawa, Ngāpuhi, QSO, is a globally recognised Māori leader and entrepreneur. He is chair of the board of Wakatū Incorporation and a former chief executive of the Federation of Māori Authorities (1996-2007), New Zealand’s largest Māori business network.

Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’I is chief philanthropic officer of the Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation and a former diplomat with over 10 years’ experience in the Greater China region. She is the co-founder of a media company that tells Pacific stories through video content and music.

Ziena Jalil is a business and public sector leader, and independent director. A strategic advisor and keynote speaker on Asia business, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion; she has held several senior roles representing New Zealand government agencies across Asia, including as Trade Commissioner to Singapore.

“The new trustees bring a depth of experience and relationships across New Zealand and Asia. Asia remains as critical as ever to New Zealand and we need to continue to work closely with partners in the region, and understand it better, to aid our recovery from COVID-19,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

