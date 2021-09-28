O’Connor Must Secure UK FTA Before Returning Home
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor must
not return from a second trip to London without an agreement
to do a free trade deal with the United Kingdom,
National’s Trade and Export Growth spokesperson Nicola
Grigg says.
“News today that the Minister is
slipping off to the UK is welcome if it means that after six
rounds of negotiations both sides are ready to put pen to
paper.
“We want to see an agreement with our sixth
largest trading partner that is as good, if not better, than
that which Australia has secured. We are lagging behind
Australia, who secured an agreement in principle in June,
despite the fact we started our negotiations at the same
time as them.
“The Australia-UK agreement was the
benchmark for what New Zealand should be aiming to achieve
in terms of timeframes for tariff-free trade. Beef and sheep
meat tariffs will be eliminated after 10 years and dairy
after five years. Minister O’Connor must secure
tariff-free timelines matching, or better than
Australia.
“We want to see New Zealand do well in
the world and trade is our best opportunity to do
that.
“With national debt sitting at $114 billion
New Zealand needs to be optimally positioned to trade our
way out of that debt. Securing comprehensive and
wide-ranging free trade deals is an important part of the
solution.”
