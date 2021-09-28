Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bill To Transform Drinking Water Safety Passes

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 9:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government today passed legislation that will transform drinking water safety and improve environmental outcomes for our wastewater and stormwater networks.

“The Water Services Act gives Taumata Arowai the legal authority to carry out its duties as New Zealand’s dedicated water regulator. This represents a major transformational advance for the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders,’’ said Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“It will also make a significant contribution to urban and coastal water quality through a national oversight role in wastewater, stormwater and trade waste.’’

The Havelock North drinking water contamination event in 2016 drew the nation’s attention to the gravity of the problems facing drinking water in Aotearoa New Zealand. Around 5000 people became ill, with up to four deaths associated with this event. The economic costs have been estimated at $21 million.

The subsequent Havelock North Drinking Water Inquiry found the contamination was a result of systemic failure across service provision, regulation and source protection – all aspects of the system were implicated.

This Act fulfils a major part of the Government’s response to the inquiry report and moves the regulation of water standards from the Ministry of Health into a dedicated agency. Taumata Arowai will work in concert with the proposed three reforms to ensure New Zealanders have access to safe drinking water, along with better environmental outcomes for wastewater and stormwater services.

“Without change there were real risks that an event similar to the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak could occur,’’ Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Every year, around 34,000 people across New Zealand become ill from their drinking water and many thousands of households in different regions must boil their water to drink it safely.

“This is unacceptable in a first-world country such as New Zealand. Everybody in Aotearoa should be able to get drinking water from the tap knowing that it is safe. We should also be able to swim or gather mahinga kai in our rivers, lakes or at the beach without fear of becoming sick. We have an obligation to ensure this for current and future generations. Taumata Arowai has been established to ensure there is consistent regulation and enforcement to minimise these risks. Every New Zealander deserves safe, clean drinking water and adequate waste and storm water services.

“I’d like to acknowledge the thorough and diligent work of the Health Select Committee in its stewardship of this important legislation, and the widespread support from our partners in local government, iwi and the wider water sector. I would also like to acknowledge the organisations and large number of New Zealanders who took the time to submit on the Bill.

“I am very pleased to say that this input has led to improvements in the law, not least in strengthening Taumata Arowai’s role in shining a light on wastewater and stormwater network performance, addressing issues around trade waste, and ensuring cost-effective and pragmatic solutions for small and rural drinking water supplies.’

“The Water Services Act represents a major milestone in improving our water systems through increased compliance, monitoring and enforcement of water regulation.

“The next step in the response is to look at the operation, management and service delivery of our water systems, to ensure all communities are able to meet the costs of compliance,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

ALSO:




 
 



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 