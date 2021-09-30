ACT Welcomes Success Of Free Britney Campaign
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 11:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party is rejoicing that Britney Spears is free
one more time after exiting the toxic conservatorship with
her father,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Britney’s dad thought she was a slave
for him, the conservatorship was a circus, but the ACT Party
says you shouldn’t be a slave for anybody.
“In
fact, these words are in the Party’s constitution, because
we’re crazy for freedom. “That New Zealanders are the
rightful owners of their own lives and must be free to act
according to their own judgements, so long as they accept
and respect the like freedom of others.” Nobody has a
right to a piece of me.
“After striking a blow
against the patriarchy, she’s now stronger than yesterday,
a womanizer of freedom.
“ACT will stand with freedom
fighters everywhere, encouraged and emboldened by the
success of the Free Britney campaign. We believe this may be
a turning point, leading to the downfall of the freedom
sapping Ardern reign. Gimme
More.”
