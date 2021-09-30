Where Did This ‘proactive Approach’ Come From, Minister Faafoi
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 2:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“This Government is happy to rush through bad laws
under urgency but when it comes to something as important as
split families and livelihoods it moves at snail like
pace,” says ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr James
McDowall.
“In Parliament today Kris Faafoi
couldn’t answer why it has taken him 18-months to provide
skilled migrants with any sort of certainty.
“He
even said that the Government would now take a ‘proactive
approach’ so waiting times would not be a long as they
used to be.
"He said he'd achieve an '80 per cent of
applications in one year' target. The questions are, why
didn’t they take a proactive approach before, and what’s
changed now?
“Faafoi was quick to blame border
closures for forcing migrants to make the hard decisions to
leave New Zealand but seems to have forgotten that he’s
the Minister in charge of making the rules for
Immigration.
“The Government was quick to change
dozens of laws with little notice and urgent legislation.
But with immigration it took 18-months and skilled migrants
like doctors and nurses leaving the country to get
government to finally realise it needed to
act.”
