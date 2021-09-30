Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Makes Three Diplomatic Appointments

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minita Take Aorere

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced three New Zealand Head of Mission appointments.

“Sustaining our diplomatic networks are more important than ever as we collectively combat COVID-19. These high-calibre appointments will allow Aotearoa New Zealand to further strengthen our relationships with global partners at this crucial time and into the future,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The three appointments are:

  • Emma Dunlop-Bennett, High Commissioner to South Africa
  • Charlotte Darlow, High Commissioner to Fiji
  • Nicola Simmonds, High Commissioner to Vanuatu

South Africa

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with South Africa is our deepest and most diverse on the African continent. It is a relationship founded on common historical experience, and strong connections between our peoples,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Dr Dunlop-Bennett brings significant experience to the role having worked in leadership positions at MFAT in Pacific development, strategic policy, and climate change. Dr Dunlop-Bennett, of Māori (Ngāti Maniapoto) and Samoan (Sā Petāia and Sā Te’o) descent, has previously held postings in Fiji and Vanuatu.

Dr Dunlop-Bennett will also be accredited to Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Fiji

“Fiji and Aotearoa New Zealand are natural partners, sharing a history of strong ties encompassing heritage, culture, sport, business and education,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Ms Darlow is a career diplomat, and is currently New Zealand’s Senior Official for Pacific regional processes, including the Pacific Islands Forum. She has also held senior roles focused on climate change, environment, and international security, and has been posted to Geneva to represent New Zealand at the United Nations.

Vanuatu

“Aotearoa New Zealand and Vanuatu have strong economic ties, with the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme sitting at the heart of our relationship. This creates mutual benefits for New Zealand’s horticulture and viticulture sectors and, for ni-Vanuatu workers and their families,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Ms Simmonds is a career diplomat with experience across the Pacific and in development. She has been posted to the Solomon Islands, and held the Wellington-based role of High Commissioner to Nauru, as well as held senior roles in MFAT’s Pacific and Development Group. She has also worked in the Netherlands, Afghanistan, Switzerland and Bangladesh.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 