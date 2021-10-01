Have Your Say On New Aviation Law
Friday, 1 October 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee
The Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure
Committee is calling for submissions on the Civil
Aviation bill.
This bill would repeal and replace
the Civil Aviation Act 1990 and the Airport Authorities Act
1966 with a single, modern statute. The bill aims to make
civil aviation more safe and secure. It would also help with
the economic regulation of civil aviation.
The bill
would implement substantial policy changes related to the
following:
· remotely piloted or autonomous
aircraft
· national security checks
· drug and
alcohol management
· aviation security
·
emissions
· airline alliances
· airport
regulation
· the offers-back of airport land
process
· financial penalty levels
· “Just
culture” (an internationally promoted principle that a
person should not be unduly punished for minor and
inadvertent infringements of civil aviation law, as a result
of openly and honestly reporting safety-related
information).
Tell the Transport and Infrastructure
Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on 11 November
2021.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato
18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>