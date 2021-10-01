Parliament

Government Allows Auckland Rule Breaking

Friday, 1 October 2021, 6:36 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“A man who was allowed to isolate at home but repeatedly broke the rules has been enabled by the Government to let the entire Auckland community down,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The man, who is understood to have gang connections, was allowed to remain at his home with a security guard posted outside.

“The security guard had a porta-loo delivered, which was put on a neighbour’s lawn. The Government's regard for law abiding New Zealanders is summed up by leaving a dunny on their front lawn.

“Despite the COVID positive man being told he and his family were not to leave the property – they repeatedly did until neighbours called the police who took them away after days of rule breaking

“ACT supports home isolation, but it relies on some level of trust. Only the Ardern Government would let a person that needed a security guard to watch him isolate at home. Only the Ardern Government would have him breaking the rules for days before acting. Smiles and slogans don’t work on everyone.

“The Government’s attitude here is insulting to Aucklanders who’ve done the right thing by staying home and getting vaccinated. And it’s insulting to Kiwis overseas who are desperate to come home and would love the opportunity to follow home isolation rules.

“COVID response Minister Chris Hipkins needs to explain how someone with so little regard for his neighbours and community was allowed this opportunity, putting so many other people at risk.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases


19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


