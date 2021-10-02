ACT Welcomes Labour Back-pedal
Saturday, 2 October 2021, 2:22 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Labour Government has done the right thing by
scrapping the Auckland cycle bridge,” says ACT’s
Transport spokesperson Simon Court.
“The bridge was
always a bad idea, brought about by lobbying from a small
but loud minority.
“When
ACT revealed in June that the project had a cost benefit
ratio of 0.4-0.6, meaning taxpayers would lose 60 cents in
every dollar on the project, it was clear the project was
untenable.
“Aucklanders were clear they didn’t
want this project. They want real solutions that will get
them moving.
“If there’s one thing this Government
responds to, it’s public pressure. It’s great Transport
Minister Michael Wood has listened and been able to admit
he’s wrong, even if he has cynically announced this ahead
of a two week parliamentary recess to try to avoid
questioning and
scrutiny.”
