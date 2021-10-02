Climate Crisis Demands Better Transport Options

The Green Party said the Government’s decision to scrap the Northern Pathway highlights the need for urgent, people-centred transport options.

“We are in a climate crisis and urgently need to work with our communities to provide ways of getting around safely without a car,” says Green Party spokesperson for Transport Julie Anne Genter.

“Cars, vans and utes have been the fastest growing source of climate pollution in New Zealand because successive governments have not provided practical and safe alternatives. This is not going to change unless government changes its planning and investment in transport infrastructure.

“The Government is soon to release a consultation document on the development of an Emissions Reduction Plan. This will need to include options that make it possible for more people to get out of their car and to walk, cycle, or use public transport.

“There is clear public support for clean and active transport in Auckland, as in other parts of the country. The Green Party would have preferred a new bridge that could carry rapid transit as well as walking and cycling. This would be much faster to deliver, and lower emissions, than a tunnel.

“Aucklanders still need a connection for active travel across the harbour. The New Zealand Transport Agency has dragged its feet and failed to deliver a viable solution. Opening a lane on the existing bridge is more urgent than ever. Other cities like Vancouver, New York and London have all proven this approach can be extremely successful.

“The climate crisis means we can’t keep doing what we have always done. Now is the time for bold leadership from this Labour Government.”

