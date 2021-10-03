Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Other Things The Govt Should Cancel

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“After the Government proved yesterday it is capable of listening to New Zealanders by scrapping the cycle bridge, ACT has a list of other things Labour should back down on,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government has too many policies that divide people and divide wealth. It should dump them. Instead we need policies that unite New Zealand behind good ideas to create wealth.

“It’s ok to admit when you get things wrong. So here are some other divisive policies the Government should dump:

• Three Waters Reforms, complexity and division with questionable benefits

• Fair Pay Agreements, compulsory unionism that will kill productivity growth

• Parent Teacher interview leave, forcing another cost on employers

• Another public holiday, paid for by employers

• Scrapping interest deductibility on property investors mortgages

• The COVID eradication response, failing despite the Government’s denials

• Firearms reforms, alienated licenced firearm owners but did nothing for gun crime

• Zero Carbon Act, an overcomplicated way of reducing emissions

• Commercial property law changes, shaking confidence in the rule of law

• Significant Natural Areas, confiscation for improving your property

• Live Export Ban, an enormous economic cost based on faulty assumptions

• Car Tax, impractical, inequitable, and won’t reduce carbon emissions on gram

• Oil & gas ban, destroying investor confidence in New Zealand

• National Policy Statement on Freshwater, one-size-fits all and practical nowhere.

“Those are just a few examples where the Government should listen to New Zealanders, back down from its ideological stance and do what’s right.

“ACT has plenty of positive policies the Government can replace these with, including:

• An Epidemic Response Unit to govern the response to COVID professionally and collaboratively

• Student Education Accounts, so parents are in charge of the education budget

• 30 year infrastructure funding and planning partnerships to get infrastructure built in each region

• Private insurance on new builds instead of costly council building inspections and get homes built

• A Regulatory Responsibility Act to ensure law making consults and considers peoples’ rights

• A Mental Health and Addictions agency to ensure the mental health dollar is efficiently spent

• ACT’s alternative budget would cut taxes, and start repaying debt by 2025

• Electronic income management for welfare, so the kids get the benefits

• Gang injunction orders and tougher asset forfeiture laws, so organised crime doesn’t pay

• A four year term with independent select committees, so law making is sober and considered instead of rushed and reckless

• A straightforward climate policy that links our emission levels to our competitors’

“We’d like to congratulate the Labour for scrapping the bridge, now to quote Jacinda Ardern- “let’s keep moving.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases


19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 