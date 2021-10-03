Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand At Covid Crossroads

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The spread of Covid into the Waikato and increasing numbers of unlinked cases is all the proof needed to confirm Level 3 in Auckland is not containing the virus in line with the Government’s elimination strategy and a new approach is urgently required, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins.

“The five-day Level 3 lockdown of much of the Waikato following confirmation of cases in Raglan and Hamilton shows Level 3 is not containing the virus and the Government has lost control of the situation in Auckland.

“The Prime Minister is now at a crossroads. What is her Government’s strategy? New Zealand is yet to be given a clear pathway out of lockdowns beyond the Prime Minister’s repeated claim that elimination remains the goal.

“Level 3 in Auckland and Level 2 is the rest of New Zealand is costing more than $1 billion a week. But restrictions are clearly not consistent with an elimination strategy. If the Government’s strategy has changed, it needs to tell us.

“By continuing to tell Kiwis the virus is contained the Prime Minister’s rhetoric seems increasingly divorced from the situation on the ground.

“The Level 3 lockdown of Auckland has not eliminated the virus and now it’s leaked through the Auckland boundary into the Waikato and beyond.

“At a cost of more than $1 billion a week, the Level 3 lockdown has failed to eliminate Covid. What we have now is the worst of both worlds.

“New Zealand urgently needs a plan. The situation has changed and elimination seems no longer feasible.

“We need to know what our lockdowns are aiming to achieve and when they will end. If not elimination, are we buying time while the Government catches up on its slow vaccine rollout? What is the threshold where restrictions will be lifted?

“These are questions that demand immediate answers. The Government has no exit strategy.

“National’s ‘Opening Up’ plan has a clear and workable way forward. We would urge the Government to adopt our plan in totality immediately for the good of all New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases


19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 