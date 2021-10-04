Muddled Priorities Behind Education Strike
Monday, 4 October 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government’s confused spending priorities in
education have created the conditions for the planned strike
by Ministry of Education psychologists, National’s
Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.
“Every
school has been reporting the pressure that has been
building in dealing with students with learning or
behavioural difficulties.
“There just aren’t
enough resources to deal with the scale of the
problem.
“But for all its talk about supporting
children, this Government has prioritised $700 million over
the next four years for a loosely targeted free school
lunches programme.
“Everyone likes a free lunch, and
for a small group it may be justified, but it is a warped
priority especially given the pressures in our education
system elsewhere.
“We have kids not turning up, our
maths education is a mess and we have no robust measurement
of progress for whether children are learning or
not.
“The Government needs to start paying more
attention to what’s happening in our
schools.”
