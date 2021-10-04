Confusion Reigns

“There’s been no contrition, no certainty and no end game,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“To summarise the Prime Minister’s “road map” Auckland will go to Level 2 gradually at an unspecified timeframe. And there will be picnics.

“Jacinda Arden should admit she was wrong, give us a proper plan and let Aucklanders know when the finish line is in sight.”

ACT’s Covid 3.0 plan can be found here.

