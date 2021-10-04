Govt Plan Risks Vulnerable Communities
Monday, 4 October 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
The ACT Party says the Government’s road map to nowhere
for Auckland risks the welfare of vulnerable communities and
children.
“If the Green Party wants to help
vulnerable communities the first thing it should do is ask
what is in their best interests,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Vulnerable New Zealanders are often
renting a crowded house. They are not in spacious and
comfortable housing that is earning capital gains as
they’re locked up inside.
“These are people who
have to physically go out and work to earn every dollar.
They’re not sitting at home doing a white-collar job in
their Barkers pants in between learning to make
sourdough.
“They are people who need knowledge from
a public education system because they often don’t have
education levels required to effectively home-school their
kids.
“It’s no wonder the Greens got 11.3 per cent
in wealthy areas and only 2.7 per cent in the most deprived
areas, according to Curia’s latest poll. The Green Party
just don’t get reality for the people it pretends to
support.
“The Greens might want to hold vulnerable
families back, but ACT says they should be able to go to
work and educate their children.”
ACT’s
Covid 3.0 plan can be found
here.
