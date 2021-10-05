Parliament

ACT Has The Four-year Term Solution

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“If Justice Minister Kris Faafoi wants a four-year term then he should support my Constitution (Enabling a 4-Year Term) Amendment Bill,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“A four-year term is one of the things being looked at in the electoral law review by the Government that we can support.

“If 61 MPs who are not part of the Government support my Bill we could see it debated this month and a referendum held at the next election.

“The Bill extends the Parliamentary term to four years only if the Government effectively turns control of Select Committees over to the opposition. This would bring real scrutiny of legislation, Minsters and officials. Instead of facing a government-controlled member of the Governing party, they would face a grilling from the Opposition.

“ACT does not support lowering the voting age to 16. We've already got far too many voters in New Zealanders who don't pay any tax without adding 16 and 17-year-olds to the mix.

“We believe Parliament should be a diverse place, and that’s why we would not support removing the coat-tailing rules.

“We also believe the donation laws are working effectively. That’s why nearly every other party except ACT is before the courts – because the law works.

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
