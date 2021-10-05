ACT Has The Four-year Term Solution
Tuesday, 5 October 2021
ACT New Zealand
“If Justice Minister Kris Faafoi wants a four-year term
then he should support my Constitution (Enabling a 4-Year
Term) Amendment Bill,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“A four-year term is one of the things
being looked at in the electoral law review by the
Government that we can support.
“If 61 MPs who are
not part of the Government support my Bill we could see it
debated this month and a referendum held at the next
election.
“The Bill extends the Parliamentary term
to four years only if the Government effectively turns
control of Select Committees over to the opposition. This
would bring real scrutiny of legislation, Minsters and
officials. Instead of facing a government-controlled member
of the Governing party, they would face a grilling from the
Opposition.
“ACT does not support lowering the
voting age to 16. We've already got far too many voters in
New Zealanders who don't pay any tax without adding 16 and
17-year-olds to the mix.
“We believe Parliament
should be a diverse place, and that’s why we would not
support removing the coat-tailing rules.
“We also
believe the donation laws are working effectively. That’s
why nearly every other party except ACT is before the courts
– because the law
works.
