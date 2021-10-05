No Oversight Of Bailed Prisoners
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Figures released to National Party show that since
Auckland has been at a different alert level to the rest of
the country there have been 11 instances of people being
bailed from prison outside Auckland to areas under a lower
alert level, says National’s Corrections spokesperson
Simeon Brown.
“While only one of these instances
took Covid out of Auckland, it was one time too many, and is
yet more proof of the Government not preparing for another
outbreak of Covid.
“Police have also confirmed being
unaware that the individual stopped at four different
addresses on his way to his bail address and didn’t know
he had done so until 11 days later, when he was back in
custody.
“This happened despite him having an
electronic bracelet which was GPS-monitored.
“This
not only raises questions around the spread of Covid but
also about how GPS monitoring is undertaken.
“The
Government has said it will be looking at how they can
improve these movements, but it is too little too
late.
“The public deserves clarity and confidence
that the Government has learned from what happened and fixed
these problems.”
Notes for
editors:
Reply 42473 (2021) has been
answered
Portfolio: Police (Hon
Poto Williams)
Question: When did Police
become aware that the released Auckland prisoner who caught
Covid had stopped at 4 places on the way to his address upon
release from jail?
Reply: I am advised
by Police that they were informed on Sunday 19 September
2021 of his
movements.
