Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Causing Chaos In Early Learning Sector

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Prime Minister’s ill-considered announcement yesterday claiming more children could return to early learning centres in Auckland from tomorrow has caused chaos in the sector, National’s Early Childhood Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“Clearly the Government hasn’t been consulting with the early learning sector. The majority of early learning centres are already operating at capacity looking after the children of essential workers, under the Government’s new restrictions.

“Yesterday’s rushed and incoherent announcement shows the Government has no clue about what’s happening on the ground. Rules are being made up on the fly and even the Ministry of Education was blindsided by the announcement that children could go back to early learning centres.

“The Government has been negligent in its failure to plan and put the mechanisms in place to keep New Zealanders safe. It’s feeling the pressure as Kiwis start to get restless at the lack of any strategy going forward and now it’s making new rules up as it goes.

“Huge pressure is now on providers who are taking thousands of calls from parents keen to re-enrol their children back into centres. These parents have had their expectations unfairly raised at the possibility of their children returning to early learning centres.

“Unfortunately they’re being turned away because the majority of centres are already full. Centres are now overwhelmed and parents are incredibly frustrated.

“The Prime Minister’s request for teachers to get tested for Covid-19 has also left many confused. No details were provided on how often or when teachers should get tested.

“A lack of details isn’t confined to the Prime Minister’s rushed comments on early learning centres, it extends to the entirety of yesterday’s confusing mess of an announcement.

“New Zealanders want a Government that is planning for the future and has a strategy to lead us through Covid-19 and out the other side.

“Unfortunately what yesterday showed was a Government bereft of details, ideas or targets. It has only left Kiwis more confused and early learning centres are now bearing the brunt.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>



 
 

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:


Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 