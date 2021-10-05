Māori Trustee Reappointment
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson today
announced the reappointment of Dr Charlotte Severne as
Māori Trustee for Te Tumu Paeroa for a term of five
years.
The Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tūhoe descendant
is a respected scholar holding a PhD specialising in geology
from the University of Auckland and was originally appointed
in 2018, for a three-year term. Dr Severne is the first
woman to lead the organisation.
“Dr Severne is a
strong advocate and mentor for assisting Māori asset-owning
entities to better utilise science and research to
sustainably manage and develop their taonga tuku
iho.
“With her wealth of experience in working with
Māori business as a science advisor and in governance roles
with energy, fisheries and farming entities, including
sitting on Lake Rotoaira Trust and Opepe Farm Trust, I am
confident her reappointment will continue to enhance the
work of Te Tumu Paeroa,” Willie Jackson said.
Te
Tumu Paeroa provides professional trustee services to the
Māori Trustee, who administers more than 90,000 hectares of
Māori freehold land and other assets on behalf of nearly
100,000 owners, including Māori trusts and other
entities.
