Māori Trustee Reappointment

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson today announced the reappointment of Dr Charlotte Severne as Māori Trustee for Te Tumu Paeroa for a term of five years.

The Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Tūhoe descendant is a respected scholar holding a PhD specialising in geology from the University of Auckland and was originally appointed in 2018, for a three-year term. Dr Severne is the first woman to lead the organisation.

“Dr Severne is a strong advocate and mentor for assisting Māori asset-owning entities to better utilise science and research to sustainably manage and develop their taonga tuku iho.

“With her wealth of experience in working with Māori business as a science advisor and in governance roles with energy, fisheries and farming entities, including sitting on Lake Rotoaira Trust and Opepe Farm Trust, I am confident her reappointment will continue to enhance the work of Te Tumu Paeroa,” Willie Jackson said.

Te Tumu Paeroa provides professional trustee services to the Māori Trustee, who administers more than 90,000 hectares of Māori freehold land and other assets on behalf of nearly 100,000 owners, including Māori trusts and other entities.

© Scoop Media

