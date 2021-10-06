Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

One Rule For Gangs, Another For Everyone Else

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s penchant to cuddle up to gangs has been laid out for all to see as Waikato Mongrel Mob President Sonny Fatu was given an ‘Essential Worker’ exemption and allowed to travel across the Auckland boundary, National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Over the past few weeks New Zealanders have heard story after story of students who were prohibited from crossing the boundary to go to school, families who haven’t been able to visit dying loved ones, and even a father who was unable to be at the birth of his triplets.

“It is a kick in the guts for those who have been unable to cross the Auckland boundary to now hear a gang member has been designated an essential worker.

“Labour has argued that Mr Fatu was needed to support the health response, but it won’t explain exactly what he was required to do. Neither will the Government explain the extent of the outbreak amongst gangs in South Auckland to justify the need for his ‘intervention’.

“New Zealanders are sick and tired of seeing gang members break the law and then given special treatment. This comes not long after it was revealed the Government handed out $2.75 million to a gang heading up a shoddy meth programme and a Covid positive gang member was allowed to isolate at home rather than go into quarantine like everyone else.

“In recent weeks they’ve totally ignored the restrictions the rest of the country has been abiding by and smuggled drugs, cash, guns and even people across the Auckland boundary into the Waikato.

“It now seems gang leaders can get exemptions far easier than many struggling businesses trying to move their goods, or employees trying to get to work.

“Labour has a lot to answer here, but for a start it should front up to those Kiwis who have been desperately trying to cross the Auckland boundary for good reasons, and have been denied by the Government.

“On the face of it, there is quite clearly one rule for the gangs, and another for everyone else.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>



 
 

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:


Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 