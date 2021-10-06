Government Failures Make Interest Rate Pain Worse

Today’s move by the RBNZ to raise the Official Cash Rate by 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent shows the bank has been forced to make the risky move despite two major New Zealand cities still being locked down, says National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly.

“The Government’s failure to rollout the vaccine and prepare our Covid defences has resulted in the Reserve Bank having to make this decision in the middle of lockdown, which is incredibly risky for the economy.

“Obviously, the Reserve Bank has seen that the cost of living is rising too quickly, and its hand has been forced. This has been exacerbated by huge amounts of wasteful, untargeted spending from the Government on matters entirely unrelated to the Covid response.

“As a result of the Government’s lack of fiscal discipline and failure to prepare for another Covid outbreak, mortgage-holders and businesses are now set to face rising interest costs at a time they can least afford it.

“The Government should now take a cue from the Reserve Bank and rein in its wasteful spending and focus unrelentingly on its Covid response, and ensuring businesses survive the current extended lockdown.”

