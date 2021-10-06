Government Failures Make Interest Rate Pain Worse
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Today’s move by the RBNZ to raise the Official Cash
Rate by 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent shows the bank has
been forced to make the risky move despite two major New
Zealand cities still being locked down, says National’s
Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly.
“The Government’s
failure to rollout the vaccine and prepare our Covid
defences has resulted in the Reserve Bank having to make
this decision in the middle of lockdown, which is incredibly
risky for the economy.
“Obviously, the Reserve Bank
has seen that the cost of living is rising too quickly, and
its hand has been forced. This has been exacerbated by huge
amounts of wasteful, untargeted spending from the Government
on matters entirely unrelated to the Covid
response.
“As a result of the Government’s lack of
fiscal discipline and failure to prepare for another Covid
outbreak, mortgage-holders and businesses are now set to
face rising interest costs at a time they can least afford
it.
“The Government should now take a cue from the
Reserve Bank and rein in its wasteful spending and focus
unrelentingly on its Covid response, and ensuring businesses
survive the current extended
lockdown.”
