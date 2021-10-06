Rate Rise Takes Us Back To Reality
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Today's announcement of a 25-basis point increase in
interest rates is the sound of reality returning to the New
Zealand economy,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Our approach to COVID for the past
18-months has been based on two natural advantages,
isolation and cheap money.
“Inevitably interest
rates have to return to normal. The value of a dollar in
your pocket, has to match the value of a dollar printed by
the Reserve Bank. You can’t sustainably borrow for less
than people will lend, and nobody will lend for a quarter of
a per cent.
“When the cost of borrowing money comes
back to the price people expect for lending it, we're going
to see the costs, not only of mortgages, but also government
debt, increasing. This is a this is a wakeup call for the
public and private sector.
“The Government and its
economic policies will have to be focused on growth, rather
than
redistribution.”
