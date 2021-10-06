Pfizer Vaccination Letter Never Brought To Cabinet
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Rt. Hon. Winston Peters
“The communication from
Pfizer on 30 June 2020 wanting to negotiate early vaccine
delivery was never brought to cabinet in time,” says Rt
Hon Winston Peters.
“If New Zealand First had known
then that Pfizer was willing and able to begin negotiations
we would immediately have urged funds be made available –
just as we had done months before when MFAT set $50 million
aside for the COVID response in the Pacific.”
“It
is clear we had the capacity to be front of the queue for
vaccinations and delivery, but this critical information was
never shared with us at that time, and discussions about
funding contracts did not occur until months
later.”
“The Prime Minister and the then MBIE Lead
Minister need to explain why this vital information wasn’t
treated with the urgency it deserved.”
“It is
inexcusable that this delay not only occurred but was first
kept and delayed from cabinet. It has clearly caused the
devastating flow-on effects we are seeing today in Auckland
and around New Zealand,” says Mr Peters.
“New
Zealand could have secured millions of vaccines before
Christmas 2020 and could have had kiwis vaccinated a long
time before delta even arrived in our
country.”
