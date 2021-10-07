Reopening Schools Absolute Priority
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government should move heaven and earth to make sure
schools reopen in Auckland on October 18, National’s
Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith
says.
“Auckland students have endured seven weeks
out of the classroom, they need to get back to school after
the holidays.
“Unlike other countries, the
Government has given no guidelines on the amount of contact
time students should have with teachers during lockdown,
many students have had very little structured education
during this time.
“The longer this carries on, the
deeper the inequities will reach into our
system.
“In the meantime, as exams approach for
senior students, attending face-to-face classes is
vital.
“We accept that some teachers and students
are anxious about the safety of a return, given the current
outbreak.
“The Minister needs to move urgently to
increase vaccination of both teachers and
students.
“A starting point would be to have
vaccination centres at every school on certain days
throughout the holidays. By 18 October every teacher and
student over the age of 12 will have had six weeks to get
vaccinated.
“The Government should move to have
rapid antigen tests available for teachers to test
themselves regularly.
“If we can find a way for it
to be safe for kids and teachers to go to the supermarket,
surely we can find a way for it be safe for them to attend
school.
“We cannot allow fear to keep our children
away from their education any longer, attending school is
far too
important.”
