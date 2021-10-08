Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Support For Business Available From Today

Friday, 8 October 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Hon David Parker

Minister of Revenue

The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning.

“The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said.

“The payment was originally created as a one-off payment but last month the Government decided to make it a three-weekly payment in recognition of the pressure on many businesses.

“So far the RSP has paid out just over $947 million to businesses. Coupled with the Wage Subsidy Scheme, the Government has supported businesses and workers to the tune of $3.9 billion since the Delta outbreak began,” Grant Robertson said.

The RSP includes a core per business rate of $1,500, plus $400 per employee, up to a total of 50 full-time equivalents (FTEs) which is a maximum payment of $21,500. Businesses with more than 50 FTEs can still apply but cannot get more than the maximum payment.

“The payment and eligibility criteria to qualify for the RSP remain the same as the previous two payments, including that those applying must experience at least a 30 percent decline in revenue over seven days (starting on or after 1 October for this payment) as a result of being at Alert Level 2 or higher,” David Parker said.

“The scheme will be available until all of New Zealand returns to Alert Level 1 for one month.”

Inland Revenue encourages those applying to ensure the accuracy of the information they provide, as if it isn’t correct that will delay processing. Businesses can apply for the payment by logging into their MyIR account. Further information can be found on the Inland Revenue website.

The fourth round of the Wage Subsidy remains open for applications until 11.59pm 14 October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 