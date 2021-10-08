Ruapehu Social Housing Pilot, Providing Value For Generations To Come

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Housing

Housing Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods today announced the development of six social housing units funded by the Government’s Covid response infrastructure fund, to help work toward resolving Ruapehu's lack of social housing.

“The Crown’s investment of $2.1 million in this project will provide value to the community for generations to come,” says Megan Woods.

The project consists of the construction of six Council-owned social houses in Ohakune. They include five one-bedroom units, each approximately 56 square metres in size, and one two-bedroom unit approximately 76 square metres in size.

The six social housing units not only increase housing supply in Ohakune but deliver better quality housing that is warm and dry, economic to run, and help keep their occupants healthy.

“Social housing, like this, helps whanau forge a path out of poverty and gain more financial freedom, independence, stability and security. It also goes some way to help address the increasing cost of housing that is seeing a growing number of people struggling to house themselves.

“The building of these houses has also provided an opportunity for Ruapehu District Council to use its land holdings to partner with Government to build a more prosperous and resilient district which is a great example of how we can all work together to resolve this housing crisis,” said Minister Woods.

The project is due to be completed in August 2022.

