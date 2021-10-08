Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ministry’s Block On Māori Health Info An Embarrassment

Friday, 8 October 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Ministry of Health’s decision to go to court rather than handing over patient data to Māori health providers to help them lift Covid vaccination rates among Māori is an embarrassment, says National’s Whānau Ora spokesperson Harete Hipango.

“I support Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency’s chief executive John Tamihere in his decision to take the Ministry of Health to court for refusing to hand over the personal details of unvaccinated Māori. It’s a kick up the backside and the Government needs to hurry up and do what they’ve been pressured to do for weeks.

“The facts are clear. Māori are 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid than Pākehā. Meanwhile, just 58 per cent of eligible Māori have had their first jab, compared to 80 per cent for the general population.

“The rate of vaccinated Māori is so low because the Government has ignored advice from those eager to drive numbers up.

“Before vaccines even arrived, National’s deputy leader Dr Shane Reti wrote to Health Minister Andrew Little asking for financial support for Māori health providers so they could play an important role in the vaccine rollout. It went no further than a conversation until months after, when it was too late.

“National’s ‘Opening Up’ plan clearly sets out how it would resource Māori to get vaccination rates higher, including resourcing to Whānau Ora and Māori health providers to let them develop programmes that will actually work. It would allow data held by District Health Boards and Primary Health Organisations about patients to be automatically accessed by Whānau Ora providers, and would establish a Rangatahi Advisory Group to specifically advise on how to engage with young people.

“Where is the plan from Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare, whose job it is to protect our Māori communities?

“In the meantime, we’ll be strongly backing the Super Saturday vaccination event on October 16 but we and Te Whānau O Waipareira still have concerns about what it will achieve for Māori.

“My message to all New Zealanders, especially Māori, is help drive the numbers up by going out and getting vaccinated on Super Saturday.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 