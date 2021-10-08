Record Day For Māori Covid-19 Vaccinations

Hon Peeni Henare

Associate Minister Health (Māori Health)

More than 10,000 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered to Māori yesterday, the highest number in the vaccine campaign so far, Associate Minister of Health (Maori Health) Peeni Henare announced.

There were 10,145 doses administered across the motu yesterday. This is almost equivalent to the population of Hāwera. The doses are made up of 4,010 first doses and 6,135 second doses. The number of first doses administered to Māori increased by just under 20 per cent in the past three weeks.

“There is now real momentum in the Māori vaccination campaign. Right across the country, Māori are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated to protect their whānau and community,” Peeni Henare said.

“Our kaumātua are leading the way, with 91 per cent of those aged 65 and over having had their first dose and 81 per cent fully vaccinated. And I know our elders are now encouraging our rangatahi to get vaccinated too.

“We’re also seeing big increases in Tāmaki Makaurau, with 65.3 per cent of Māori having had their first dose, that’s up from 52.8 per cent three weeks ago.”

Examples of initiatives targeted at increasing Māori vaccination rates include the by Māori for Māori Te Arawa Lakes drive through clinic. It has been set up by Korowai Aroha, Te Runanga o Ngati Pikiao, Western Heights Health Centre, Manaaki Ora, Te Roopu Hauora o Te Arawa with support from Lakes DHB. The staff understand their communities concerns and are more than willing to take the time to discuss questions and provide the information they require.

During a road trip around the motu, Minister Henare has heard from Māori vaccinators and volunteers at the drive through clinic who say they are using whakapapa to connect to whānau, putting them at ease and offering a hangi once they are finished topped off the experience.

“There is still a lot more to do to get our vaccine rates up, but across the motu I am seeing Māori health providers, iwi and local communities doing the work to increase our vaccination rates,” Peeni Henare said.

