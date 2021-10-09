Parliament

Govt Says Ok To Retail Therapy But Not Actual Therapy

Saturday, 9 October 2021, 7:07 am
“The ACT Party is calling on the Government to allow physiotherapy to resume under Auckland's three stages as a permitted activity,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“I have written to Chris Hipkins asking for the rules to be changed so people can get the help they need. Under the rules, retail therapy can go ahead before actual therapy resumes. That is not ok for the physiotherapists who have reached out to me wanting to provide care, or their patients who are in pain.

“It appears that disallowing physiotherapy until Stage 3 must be an oversight. Even though other medical professionals can currently see patients, physiotherapists are not considered an essential service and are unable to treat their patients until stage 3.

“I say it must be an oversight, because under Stage 1, outdoor yoga classes are permitted and under Stage 2, public pools and shopping malls can open, before physiotherapists can.

“Physiotherapy is more critical than yoga or retail therapy. As a yogi myself, it is not difficult to see how much more vital it is that people have rehabilitation post-surgery, and that their pinched nerves and injuries are seen to quickly for patient welfare and wellbeing.

“A person spoke to me yesterday about the excruciating pain he has dealt with for weeks from a pinched nerve. He is unable to sleep, but still needs to function through the pain to work during lockdown. He should be able to get the therapy he needs from his Physio.

“We need kindness and compassion from this Government, as well as common sense.”

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>

