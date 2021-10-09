Government Must Be Upfront About Enforcement Of Covid Rules
Saturday, 9 October 2021, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government must give the public clear information
about how a woman who travelled to Northland and
subsequently tested positive for Covid was able to do so,
and why it took so long to have her put into MIQ, says
National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown.
“New
Zealanders are rightly concerned about how this individual
managed to allegedly obtain a travel permit illegally and
then, after testing positive for Covid, go into hiding for
several days.”
“There are several questions the
Government must answer.
“Who was the woman
travelling with? How did she obtain a travel permit? When
did police know the permit was not lawful, and what action
did they take to locate her at that point? Did police use
information from the Gang Intelligence Centre to identify
her? Are Police considering charging her for breaching any
Covid orders?
“While the vast majority of New
Zealanders are doing the right thing, in recent weeks we
have seen gangs continue to smuggle guns, drugs, people and
even KFC across the Auckland boundary – risking the spread
of Covid throughout New Zealand.
“An effective law
and order response is needed to ensure incidents like these
are brought to an end before it is too late.
“Police
want to do that job but the Government needs to be upfront
about what support is being given to help them do
it.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3
Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>