Northland Case Should Be Charged Or The Loophole She Used Closed

Sunday, 10 October 2021, 3:42 pm
“The leaky boundaries in and out of Auckland lead to many questions about how the Government is administering them.” Says ACT Leader David Seymour

“Either an official document was obtained under false pretences, an official document was faked, or the loopholes are so large that anyone can go anywhere without breaking the Government’s rules.

“Either the police should tell us they’re pressing charges for misuse of a document or fraud, or the Government should tell us it made a mistake and is closing whatever loophole was used.

“The Prime Minister needs to do more than cock her head to the side and sigh. Somebody has done something seriously wrong and 120,000 Northlanders are paying dearly for it. They deserve accountability.

“ACT MPs have worked hard to let people in sensitive situations cross borders under the law. We’ve helped businesses whose competitors had exemptions but not them, children trying to return to school, people trying to move house. The exemption process is tough on many people, we’re furious at the unfairness of recent cases.

“The government website for getting an essential worker exemption says applications must be backed by an authorised person from an authorised company. Did the Northland case get an exemption that way, and if an exemption was issued, who was the authorising company and individual?

“Despite the Government saying that the person was an ‘essential worker,’ is it possible that the case did not apply for a business travel exemption from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, but actually got a personal exemption from the Ministry of Health? At the very least we deserve to know if and what kind of exemption they received.

“If a personal exemption was obtained from the Ministry of Health, it is clearly too easy to do so, the person couldn’t have had a legitimate reason for having such an exemption, so how did they get it? Either they’re guilty of a crime, or there is a loophole in the system.

“Or is it the case that they had no officially issued exemption whatsoever? Given police let one couple armed with a letter written to the Ministry of Health by MP Chlöe Swarbrick through the Auckland boundary, is it possible that the document was a total fake and they were waved through?

“All Northland is in lockdown because one person’s movements cannot be traced. At the very least, the Government should be clear about how the case got away with it, and what they’re going to do. Unfortunately, a signature Ardern position is that nobody’s ever responsible.”

Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


