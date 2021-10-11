Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hipkins’ Half-hearted Attempt To Secure MIQ Spots For Healthcare Workers Too Long Overdue

Monday, 11 October 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins’ announcement last Thursday that he was looking to allocate MIQ spots for critical health workers is months too late and highlights the Government’s failure to prepare for the Delta outbreak, says National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford.

“The Government has had 18 months to prepare our health system for Covid outbreaks, yet only now is Minister Hipkins starting to think about setting aside MIQ spots for critical health workers who have been locked out of the country.

“We know there are hundreds of critical health workers stuck offshore who should be here already supporting our Covid response. It is utter madness that, in a global pandemic and with a worldwide shortage of nurses, they weren’t given priority for MIQ spots.

“Now we are losing them to other countries competing with us before they have even set foot in New Zealand. This is on top of the doctors and nurses that left our shores to go elsewhere who were fed up at being stuck in immigration limbo and not having a pathway to residency.

“Of the nurses who do manage to find a spot in MIQ, 70 per cent are required to complete a 10-week Competence Assessment Programme to become registered, which further delays the time they can start working.

“Minister Hipkins should have known this and moved with urgency to set aside MIQ spaces early this year when it was clear Delta was coming.

“This is not their only failing, though. We know that the Minister of Immigration isn’t keeping track of the speciality of nurses coming into New Zealand, so he has no idea how many ICU nurses have arrived.

“We also know that the Minister of Health and the Minister of Immigration haven’t even bothered to meet to discuss nursing shortages in New Zealand.

“With fewer resourced ICU beds now than we had a year ago, and the New Zealand College of Critical Care Nurses reporting 100 vacancies for ICU nurses, it is absolutely appalling and a complete failure that this Government has done nothing to address the shortages during a pandemic.

“The solution to our immediate healthcare shortage is not rocket science. All we needed was a few simple things that should have been implemented with urgency last year. Our ‘Opening Up’ plan covers what needs to be done in detail.

“Unfortunately, the Government’s health response has been woeful. We have been let down. This Delta outbreak has already hit our hospitals hard and may get worse. We are not prepared because of the Government’s inaction.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3


Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>





 
 

Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 