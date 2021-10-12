Expectant Parents Should Be Eligible For Emergency MIQ

“The ACT Party has written to the COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins asking that expectant parents be eligible to apply for emergency MIQ,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The arrival of a baby is one of the most important times in a parent’s life. It can also be one of the most stressful and traumatic.

“There are several cases I’m aware of where an expectant mother needs their partner to return to New Zealand to support them through pregnancy and childbirth.

“The Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Megan Main, has been reported as saying that people in these circumstances should apply for an emergency allocation on the grounds of caring for a dependent.

“The Minister for Women has been reported as being sympathetic to women in “this very difficult situation", but they remain excluded.

“The Government’s position is now being challenged in court. People should not have to seek judicial review for such a straightforward humanitarian cause.

“The Government should do the right thing and let families be reunited at this important time.”

211011_Brooke_van_Velden_Letter_to_Chris_Hipkins.pdf

© Scoop Media

