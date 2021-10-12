Expectant Parents Should Be Eligible For Emergency MIQ
Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party has written to the COVID Response
Minister Chris Hipkins asking that expectant parents be
eligible to apply for emergency MIQ,” says ACT Deputy
Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van
Velden.
“The arrival of a baby is one of the most
important times in a parent’s life. It can also be one of
the most stressful and traumatic.
“There are several
cases I’m aware of where an expectant mother needs their
partner to return to New Zealand to support them through
pregnancy and childbirth.
“The Joint Head of Managed
Isolation and Quarantine, Megan Main, has been reported as
saying that people in these circumstances should apply for
an emergency allocation on the grounds of caring for a
dependent.
“The Minister for Women has been reported
as being sympathetic to women in “this very difficult
situation", but they remain excluded.
“The
Government’s position is now being challenged in court.
People should not have to seek judicial review for such a
straightforward humanitarian cause.
“The Government
should do the right thing and let families be reunited at
this important time.”
211011_Brooke_van_Velden_Letter_to_Chris_Hipkins.pdf
