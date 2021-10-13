Parliament

Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today.

The Emissions Reduction Plan will set the direction for climate action through to 2035. It will set out action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across a range of areas, including energy, transport, waste, agriculture, construction and financial services.

“We are putting forward for discussion a range of ideas that that would reduce our emissions and can also create jobs and new opportunities for Kiwi businesses and our economy,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We also want to prioritise ideas that save people money, like cleaner energy that leads to lower power bills.

“We have the opportunity to build back differently after COVID-19 and the Emissions Reduction Plan will be a key component of our recovery.

“Over the last four years we have laid the foundations for a prosperous, low-emissions economy with the passing of the Zero Carbon Act and the work of the Climate Commission. Today’s discussion document gives New Zealanders the chance to say what policies they want in order to reach our climate targets.

“Tackling climate change is a job for everyone. Be it school children or business leaders, I hear from a range of New Zealanders about the opportunities a low carbon future offers our country, so I encourage everyone to have their say,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw said the discussion document released today is not a draft of the Emissions Reduction Plan. Rather it is an opportunity to hear feedback on what should be included in the plan the Government will publish next year.

“Since the final advice of the independent Climate Change Commission was published in June, conversations have been underway across Government about how Ministers and agencies can support emissions reductions in their portfolios - and what can be included in the final Emissions Reduction Plan,” James Shaw said.

“Some of the ideas that have come from these conversations form the basis of the consultation document we are releasing today, and are inviting feedback on. Other ideas have already been consulted on – either through previous policy development, or the Climate Change Commission’s consultation – and are not included this consultation.

“We also want to hear from people about new policy ideas that could be included in the plan, as well as how the Government can help to ensure that the choices we all have to make every day - from how we get around, to the way we heat our homes – help to achieve our climate targets.”

“The Plan we release next year will need to set out future policy and regulatory change, as well as actions that can be taken by businesses, towns and cities, and every community. It will also set out how we make the transition in an inclusive and equitable way. The consultation marks the next phase in this work.

“It is a chance to hear from iwi/Māori, local communities, business, and unions so we get this right. The feedback we receive will inform the conversations that continue to happen across Government about what is included in New Zealand’s first ever Emissions Reduction Plan.”

The discussion document Te hau mārohi ki anamata - Transitioning to a low-emissions and climate-resilient future was released on the Ministry for the Environment website today.

Consultation on the emissions reduction plan is open until 11.59pm, 24 November 2021.

