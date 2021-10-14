Rapid Antigen Testing Long Overdue
Thursday, 14 October 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“ACT is applauding the Government for introducing rapid
antigen testing just seven short months after we first
called for it,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“ACT has consistently called for use of
better technology during this pandemic. Not only did the
Government not embrace rapid antigen testing – it made it
illegal to import them.
“In our COVID 2.0 plan, ACT
called for the roll out saliva tests and other rapid tests
they become available. In June in Parliament, I questioned
the Government about why it wasn’t allowing
them.
“As usual, the Government has sat on its hands
and waited as the rest of the world ran laps around
us.
“News today that ‘select businesses’ will
now be able to use this technology is a positive step
forward. But it should have happened months
ago.
“It's time for the Government to finally get
real, put the Ministry of Health in its place, and install a
multi-agency, public and private sector Epidemic Response
Unit that can transparently contract the right technology to
respond to
COVID.
