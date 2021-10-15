Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Hippity Hoppity Hipkins Needs To Spell It Out

Friday, 15 October 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins needs to lay out a clear and concise plan instead of spitballing ideas in interviews with journalists,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“While it’s encouraging to see Hipkins talk about opening up, he dangles the idea without a plan or certainty. We need details and dates but Hipkins doesn’t have them because he’s Hippity Hoppity Hipkins.

“Hipkins told the NZ Herald "At the moment right across MIQ, including the international arrivals and close contacts of cases, the vast majority don't have Covid.”

“What we need is a cost benefit analysis of making people go into MIQ who are double vaccinated and have tested negative. If it makes sense, expand it, if not let people isolate at home.

“The fact there is no such analysis shows how ineffective Treasury has become. For years it has banged on about its “living standards framework” that is supposed to weigh up the costs and benefits of different policies to New Zealander’s wellbeing. We can conclude Treasury is either asleep or its framework doesn’t work.

“Once it is clear who needs MIQ and who can isolate at home, the airlines can plan to bring more flights here, families can prepare to be reunited and businesses can start bringing in the staff they need.

“What Hippity Hoppity Hipkins doesn’t understand is that people in businesses need certainty if they are going to plan their futures. It might suit him to pursue elimination one week, home isolation the next and fly a kite about skipping MIQ next year. But in the real world none of that can happen without a plan and nobody can plan if they don’t know what the rules will be.

“Seeing as Treasury hasn’t done the cost benefit analysis and the Ministry of Health is innumerate, ACT would like to help with some basic logic. A person who has had a positive test for COVID is much more likely to have COVID than someone who has had a negative test for COVID. If it’s safe to isolate someone we know has COVID at home, then it must be safe to isolate someone who even Hipkins agrees is extremely unlikely to have it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 