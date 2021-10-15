Govt Welcomes Nurses’ Pay Settlement
Friday, 15 October 2021, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon Andrew Little
Minister of Health
The
Government is welcoming news that a new employment agreement
for nurses working in public hospitals has been
settled.
“I am very pleased that the hard work of
the Nurses Organisation and District Health Boards has led
to a settlement that both can support,” Health Minister
Andrew Little said today.
“This deals with the
immediate issue of making sure nurses get a pay rise, but I
also acknowledge that we still have to conclude their
pay-equity claim.
“Nurses have been under-paid and
under-valued for a long time, and the Government is
committed to doing something about it.
“Pay equity
is what will really make a difference to nurses and others
and I look forward to progress in those negotiations, which
are currently under way.”
Other issues of concern to
nurses, including staffing levels, were also being
addressed, Andrew Little said.
“Nurses, rightly, are
worried about things like safe-staffing levels and filling
the many vacant nursing positions right across the health
system,” he said.
“The review I ordered in August
of the Safe Staffing Accord is well under way, and action is
being taken to recruit nurses into those vacant
positions.”
