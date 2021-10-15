Labour Must Explain Vaccination Cold Calls
Friday, 15 October 2021, 6:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Labour MP for Northcote Shannon Halbert needs to
explain why a member of the public received a call from his
office asking them to delay their COVID-19 vaccinations so
they could have it on Super Saturday,” says ACT Leader
David Seymour.
“I had a call from a member of the
public saying she had received a call from someone in his
office. They asked her whether she was booked to have a
vaccination and if she would consider delaying it until
Saturday.
“Halbert needs to explain why this call
was made. Was he trying to boost the stats that day to make
the numbers look good or was he trying to organise a photo
shoot as more Government spin?
“This is
irresponsible behaviour from someone who is meant to be a
community leader. Having crowded spaces won’t help with
the COVID outbreak in Auckland. We should be encouraging
everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible – not
waiting until a date that makes Jacinda Ardern look
good.
“The Prime Minister needs to take some
leadership here and reprimand Halbert for this behaviour.
She needs to explain whether other Labour MPs have made the
same calls. If she doesn’t, then she’s complicit in
using her MPs as part of her spin
machine.”
