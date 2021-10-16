Shock And Sadness After Death Of British MP
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Judith
Collins has expressed shock and sadness after the death of
British Conservative MP David Amess.
Mr Amess, a
69-year-old Conservative lawmaker, was stabbed to death at a
constituents’ clinic at a church in Leigh-on-Sea in
England.
“The death of David Amess is shocking and
deeply disturbing,” says Ms Collins.
“That a
hardworking and respected Member of Parliament should be
killed while performing his duty to the public has rightly
sent shockwaves through politics.
“It is a sad and
sobering reminder that we live in times where there is
deepening divisions in our democratic society – divisions
that are becoming increasingly dangerous at both ends of the
political spectrum.
“This incident remind us that
while people should be free to disagree and to debate the
issues, resorting to violence is
unconscionable.
“Members of Parliament are public
figures and being available to the public sits at the very
heart of their role. It is especially tragic that, in
performing his duty to the best of his ability, David Amess
has paid the ultimate price.
“The National Party
condemns this senseless act of violence.
“Our hearts
go out to David’s family and the Conservative
Party.”
