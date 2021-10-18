Out Of Touch Prime Minister Must Level With New Zealanders Today
Monday, 18 October 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Prime Minister must today tell the country the
conditions and timeframe for ending the lockdown in Auckland
and then she needs to get up there and see for herself the
fallout from nine weeks of lockdown, says National Party
Leader, Judith Collins.
“This morning, during his
weekly media rounds, the Director General of Health
suggested that restrictions couldn’t ease until 90 per
cent of Aucklanders were double vaccinated and that would be
in four weeks’ time.
“If that is the case, the
Prime Minister must say so today and give Aucklanders and
the rest of the country some certainty.
“With
speculation that the new stepped level system is to be
dumped in favour of a ‘traffic light’ arrangement and
experts calling for a return to Level 4, New Zealanders are
rightly confused and worried.
“It is also time for
the Prime Minister to visit Auckland so she can see for
herself the damage to lives and businesses the lockdown is
doing.
“The Prime Minister is free to travel as an
essential worker like Police, health officials and other
essential workers are already doing. She needs to get up
there.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi
Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing
Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>
ALSO: